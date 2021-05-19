Covid vaccinations drive Dane County decision to loosen restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Science and data is what’s driving the decision to loosen restrictions in Dane County, according to health officials.

UW-Health officials said the decision to lift the mask mandate on June 2 is not too early, it’s right on time.

Some people who live in Dane County are choosing to play it safe.

After staying cautious about catching Covid for over a year, Aubree Legg said she’s not letting her guard down easy.

“It would feel weird to suddenly not be extra careful,” she said. “I feel like I’ll personally wear it longer to play it really safe.”

Legg got her second shot of the Covid vaccine today adding another dose of comfort. But, she said the mask adds an extra layer of protection that she’s not willing to give up just yet.

“At some point I definitely will stop wearing it. I trust the big decision makers,” Legg said. “I’m excited about how hopeful it is we’re at a point where we don’t really have to wear masks.”

Those decision makers said vaccinations are paving the way back to normal.

Dane County health officials said Covid cases are decreasing while shots in arms are increasing, creating a recipe for loosened restrictions.

“A local public health has a little bit deeper dive insight into what the current situation is maybe at the county level,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW-Health chief quality officer said.

Potof said Dane County public health officials are following the science and data closely and the number of vaccinated residents shows it’s time to lighten up restrictions June 2. He said it’s important to keep in mind kids are not in the clear yet to get the vaccine.

“It’s unlikely that vaccinated people are going to transmit at high levels to those kids. But you know those kids could transmit between themselves, just because they are a group that that’s unvaccinated,” he said

He said unvaccinated people should still wear a mask because everyone has to do their part to get back to normal.

The CDC recommends unvaccinated people continue to wear face masks, even if local mandates are lifted.

