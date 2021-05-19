Advertisement

Dane Co. puts $2 million into Badger Prairie Needs Network expansion, jobs training

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. leaders plan to use two million dollars in federal coronavirus stimulus funds to help expand the Badger Prairie Needs Network facility in Verona and launch a new job training program in conjunction with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development.

County officials along with representatives of both agencies announced the initiative Wednesday afternoon, explaining that the 4,800 square foot expansion will provide new space for job training sessions and wellness programming as well as letting the organization bring back its community meals on weekends.

“It is through these types of partnerships that we hope to help residents and the Dane County community recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi explained. “This addition to BPNN will serve as a new hub for community programs and services on the southwest side of Dane County.”

According to the county, the new jobs training program will target the transportation industry and will aim to help people in underserved communities obtain commercial driver’s licenses. Latino Academy Executive Director Baltazar De Andra Santana noted that the recent blossoming of e-commerce has only ramped up the demand for qualified drivers who have CDL licenses.

“Positions in the transportation industry offer higher wages on average than low-wage jobs lost in the pandemic. We are excited to partner with Badger Prairie Needs Network and help create job opportunities for underserved communities in this new space,” he continued.

The program is the only one of its kind in southern Wisconsin, organizers say.

County officials added that they felt putting the training program in that part of the county would allow them to target several concerns. They pointed out that more than half of the individuals served by the BPNN were people of color and that there are now other job training programs currently serving the rural parts of southwest Dane Co.

The $2 million award still needs approved by the Dane Co. board and a resolution is expected in the coming weeks.

