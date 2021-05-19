Advertisement

Dodge Co. flea market and craft fair resumes this weekend

(Source: Dodge County Fairgrounds)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Those who love to thrift and collect antiques are in luck- the flea market and craft fair season is kicking off in Dodge County on Saturday.

The Dodge County Fair Association stated that this Saturday’s event will be held from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., rain or shine, and will be the first of six monthly events.

Shoppers may find treasures like handmade wooden furniture, antique glassware and homemade jewelry.

Parking is free and visitors will need to bring their own shopping bags and carts, organizers noted. If people get hungry while they are at the event, there will be concessions available. Proceeds from concessions will go toward Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue.

The rest of the dates for this season’s events are June 19, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.

