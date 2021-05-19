Advertisement

DOJ: Arrests for murder, manslaughter up nearly 15% in 2020

Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Generic Crime Scene Graphic(WVUE/Raycom)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New data from the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows arrests for murder and nonnegligent manslaughter increased nearly 15% in 2020.

The DOJ released figures it annually transmits to the FBI tracking arrests and offenses on Wednesday.

The data shows law enforcement agencies made 204 arrests last year for what the FBI defines as murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, defined as the willful killing of one human being by another.

That’s up from 178 arrests in 2019 and 168 arrests in 2018.

The 2020 arrest total was still less than in 2016, when police made 241 arrests. The number of arrests for rape dropped nearly 17% last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week

Latest News

Psychology experts predict relying on vaccination status honor system could result in people...
Experts predict Covid vaccination honor system could result in some masking truth
New mask rule puts honor system to the test
New mask rule puts honor system to the test
Madison Mayor addresses city’s last remaining homeless encampment
Madison Mayor addresses city’s last remaining homeless encampment
The entrance of the city-authorized homeless encampment at Starkweather Park
Madison Mayor addresses city’s last remaining homeless encampment
Over 500 Waunakee district employees received their vaccine Tuesday at a mobile vaccination...
SSM Health partners with Blain’s Supply, Inc. for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic