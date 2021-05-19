Advertisement

Father charged, warrant issued for mom in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy

Parents charged with child's death
Parents charged with child's death(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are facing criminal charges for the death of their son. The boy died Nov. 12, 2020.

Cody Robertson, 25, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to the boy’s death. The Lincoln County Sheriff says they are also searching for Amber Boyd, 22. She is the boy’s mother.

According to court documents, Boyd called 911 on Nov. 12, 2020 and said her child wasn’t breathing. When paramedics arrived they noted bruising on the child and make-up covering scabs and lesions on the boy’s body. The autopsy findings noted 70-80 lesions on the boy’s body. Toxicology showed methamphetamine was in the boy’s system. Lincoln County Coroner Paul Proulx said an official cause of death has not been determined as they are still awaiting full toxicology results.

Robertson is charged with child neglect, causing death. He’s behind bars on a $50,000 bond but will be released from custody if he is able to post the first $25,00 in cash. A clerical court appearance is scheduled for July 13.

A warrant has been issued for Boyd’s arrest.

