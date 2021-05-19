Four people struck by vehicle on Racine sidewalk
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a driver swerved onto a sidewalk in Racine and hit four people, including two young children.
The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the 48-year-old driver was arrested on alcohol-related charges.
The four injured include a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old and two adults. The youngest child was transported to Froedtert Hospital in metro Milwaukee.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.