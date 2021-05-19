Advertisement

Four people struck by vehicle on Racine sidewalk

((Source: Pixabay.com))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a driver swerved onto a sidewalk in Racine and hit four people, including two young children.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the 48-year-old driver was arrested on alcohol-related charges.

The four injured include a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old and two adults. The youngest child was transported to Froedtert Hospital in metro Milwaukee.

The investigation is ongoing.

