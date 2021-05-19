Advertisement

Holiday eager to help Milwaukee take next step in playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday runs during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday runs during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The price the Bucks paid to add Jrue Holiday to add him to their roster and the amount they invested to keep him underscores how much Milwaukee believes the guard can help them end a half-century of NBA postseason frustration.

Holiday gets his chance to hold up his end of the deal this weekend when the Bucks begin a first-round series with the Miami Heat. Miami eliminated the Bucks in the second round of last year’s playoffs.

The Bucks responded by adding Holiday in a four-team trade.

Milwaukee signed Holiday last month to a four-year extension that would be worth at least $134 million if he exercises his option for the final season.

