Janesville mom concerned about high-risk daughter amid COVID rollbacks

By Elise Romas
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID restrictions are lifted, there are still some people in our communities at high risk of infection.

For Janesville mom, Veronica Hickstein, it hits home. Her six-year-old daughter, Izabel Hickstein has a respiratory issue that weakens her immune system.

“She struggles to breath, you can see it,” Hickstein said about her daughter.

Izabel has been in and out of the hospital since she was three months old. Her mom has never left her side.

“She got so sick, she couldn’t breathe,” Hickstein said, recalling one hospital stay when Izabel was only 10 months old.

“And when they went to poke an IV in her, she stopped moving, she stopped crying and they stopped poking her, screaming her name, and it’s tough, when coronavirus hit, I thought it was going to happen again,” Hickstein said, as she choked up.

Izabel’s most recent hospital stay was in Feb. 2020, right before the pandemic. Now, Hickstein is concerned about the rollback of restrictions and what that would do to her unvaccinated daughter.

Amid recent COVID rollbacks for restrictions, a Janesville mother is concerned for her at-risk and unvaccinated daughter(Veronica Hickstein)

NBC15 asked SSM Health, Wisconsin Region Chief Medical Officer Amy Franta what the level of risk is for immune compromised patients.

“We’re still making assumptions on early data,” Franta said. “We do have early data that does show asymptomatic individuals are not really transmitting COVID-19 vaccine when they’re fully vaccinated.”

Franta said even though it is a low risk, she recommends those patients do what makes them feel most comfortable, until health officials learn more.

Hickstein said she’ll do exactly that to keep the smile on her daughter’s face.

“I don’t want to get sick and get my loved ones or somebody else’s loved ones sick,” Hickstein said.

