Janesville police warn about 4 stolen vehicles in past several days

(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A recent rash of stolen vehicles in Janesville has the police department reminding drivers they need to lock their doors at night and take their keys with them, rather than leaving them in the car.

In the past few nights alone, Janesville police officers responded to four reports of stolen vehicle, according to a Wednesday morning statement. In all those cases, the vehicles have since been recovered and the investigations into the thefts continue, the department noted.

Anyone with information about the thefts or other vehicle break-ins are asked to call the Janesville Police Dept. at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers, where tips can be made anonymously, at 608-756-3636. Tips can also be sent via text, by messaging to 274637 and starting the tip with JACS.

With summer rolling in and temperatures rising, the police department offered some helpful reminders for protecting property:

  • Lock doors/windows
  • Lock sheds/out buildings
  • Close garage doors
  • Secure vehicles, remove keys, remove all valubles
  • Turn on exterior lights to your residence
  • Make sure exterior security equipment is functioning properly
  • Contact police if you observe any suspicious activity

