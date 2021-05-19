Jarrett Horst’s journey takes him to Michigan State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton native Jarrett Horst is no stranger to spring workouts. He’s been doing to prepare for football in the fall for the last 11 years.

Just this season will bring a new challenge, playing in the Big Ten.

As a 6′6″ 320 pound redshirt junior, Horst is set to play offensive tackle for Michigan State.

“My work ethic mixed with the coaches and staff they have up in Michigan State make it a great match for me.” Horst said after training at his former high school.

Thank you god for another year and another opportunity to get better. 🙏🏼 #ENG pic.twitter.com/DC6vYYuZLK — Jarrett Horst (@bmocj77) February 7, 2021

To find that match, he had to travel over 1,500 miles.

Suffering a jones fracture his senior year at Middleton basically eliminated and division one college football recruitment, so Horst when to Ellsworth Community College in Iowa. After one season in JUCO, he earned a scholarship at the FCS-level with Arkansas State University. There Horst was named third-team All-Sun Belt while also being voted the teams best offensive lineman. Following his 2020 season in Jonesboro, Horst entered the transfer portal and landed with Mel Tucker at Michigan State.

“Back in high school with the injuries and stuff things were looking kid of grim and then going to JUCO and getting injured again things were not looking so good. You know once I got the opportunity Arkansas State, I took full advantage of it. And then I got this new opportunity and I just think the biggest thing that it took was just really buying in and really taking the chance on myself.”

Horst knows by making the jump from FCS to Power 5 football he once again has to prove his abilities.

“When you come from a smaller school people are looking at you like ‘who is this guy?’ And it’s just a daily thing that you have to show up and show out and just prove with your work and not your mouth.”

Horst chose Michigan State over schools like Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas because it was close to his home in Middleton, Wisconsin. As for UW-Madison who plays their home games at Camp Randall Stadium which is just six miles from Middleton, Horst never heard from them.

“You know it always kind of hurts when you were a fan from back in the day but it is what it is. It’s a business.” Horst said as he couldn’t help but smile knowing he’s still getting the opportunity to play in the Big Ten.

From wearing cardinal and white to green and white, the potential starting left tackle for the Spartans still catches looks in Badger country.

“I wear it with pride. Often when I’m at the gym people ask, they often check me on the program and stuff and I say ‘look that’s who I play for and you know I wear it with pride so you better watch what you say.’”

For now Horst finishes up training at home before heading to camp and staying in East Lansing for good. Once he takes the field as a Spartan he will let his work do the talking for him.

“I hope they mention me as a hard working nasty dude that plays with an edge.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.