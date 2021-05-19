Advertisement

Judge to reinstate ousted Milwaukee police chief in 45 days

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales (Souce: Fox6)
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales (Souce: Fox6)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge says he will reinstate ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to his post in 45 days unless Morales’ attorneys and the city reach a settlement.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley issued the ruling Wednesday.

The city’s police commission demoted Morales to captain in August following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the police department. Morales chose to retire and sued for damages.

Foley reversed the commission’s decision in December.

Morales’ attorneys have accused the city of failing to abide by the ruling or propose a financial settlement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home

Latest News

Residents say they’re avoiding walking alone and paying closer attention to their surroundings...
Neighbors on alert after woman attacked along a trail in Verona
(FILE)
Madison police investigating strong-arm robbery
HNN File Image
School District of Janesville announces summer meal program schedule
FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. speaks...
Wisconsin remains a priority state for redistricting
David Shaw of The Revivalists performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday,...
Lollapalooza returning this summer to Chicago lakefront park