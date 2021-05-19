Advertisement

Lollapalooza returning this summer to Chicago lakefront park

David Shaw of The Revivalists performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday,...
David Shaw of The Revivalists performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago.(Amy Harris | Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago this summer, a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the music festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people to a lakefront park.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said Tuesday that Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park at full capacity July 29-Aug. 1, and the line-up of entertainers was released at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with tickets going on sale two hours later. Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator and Miley Cyrus are headlining the festival.

People attending the music festival will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have negative COVID-19 test results the day before entry.

Organizers said they will detail the festival entry process in early July.

