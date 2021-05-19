Madison police investigating strong-arm robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is searching for two men accused of robbing a teenager as he was walking in the southwestern part of the city early Wednesday afternoon.

According to MPD’s initial report, the 16-year-old was walking along Muir Field Rd., near Tempe Dr., shortly before 2 p.m. when a red four-door vehicle started creeping behind him.

Two men jumped out of the vehicle and started trying to take the teen’s phone and other items from his pockets, police stated. After the three of them struggled over the items, the suspects got back into the vehicle, where at least one other person had been waiting and they fled the scene, heading south.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be left online at p3tips.com.

