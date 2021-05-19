Advertisement

Missouri man charged in Wisconsin brothers’ deaths accused of fraud

FILE - An undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows Garland &amp;quot;Joey&amp;quot; Nelson. Nelson is seeking a new judge and a change of venue for his trial on charges that he killed two brothers from Wisconsin. An attorney for Nelson filed the motions Monday, May 4, 2020, during a hearing that was held via Zoom. Nelson faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges in the deaths of Nick Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 34, of Shawano County, Wis. (Caldwell County Detention Center via AP File)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(AP) - A Missouri farmer accused of attempting to cover up a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme by killing two Wisconsin brothers has been indicted on a federal mail fraud charge.

Twenty-seven-year-old Garland Joseph Nelson already is awaiting trial on state murder and other charges in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

Their burned remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska after they disappeared while visiting Nelson’s farm in northwest Missouri in July 2019.

The federal charge filed Tuesday focuses on the financial deal that brought the brothers to Missouri.

