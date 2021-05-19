Number of Dane Co. children 12-15 with one COVID-19 vaccine soars

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a quarter of Dane County children ages 12-15 have received their first COVID-19 shot Wednesday, just one week out from being eligible for the vaccine.

Dane County kids in this age group have soared each day in terms of getting shots into arms. The group is more than likely to hit a quarter of children with one dose just one week out from the first day of vaccinations in the area.

Public Health Madison & Dane County noted on Twitter Wednesday that they were completely booked for Pfizer appointments this week, but still had some Johnson & Johnson shots available for those who are 18 and older.

The number of children who have completed their vaccine series continues to increase, with two more children in Dane Co. finishing their series, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard. The Department of Health Services told NBC15 Wednesday that a small number of vaccine providers have vaccinated individuals outside of eligibility criteria throughout the pandemic, which is why some minors have already completed their vaccine series.

In the state overall, 39.9% of people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 45.7% of people have received at least their first dose.

There have been 35,195 doses administered to Wisconsinites so far this week, up from 14,454 the day before. More than 4.8 million doses have been given out to residents in the state to date.

Seven-day rolling average falls below 400

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 fell below 400 Wednesday for the first time since mid-March, health officials report.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases is set at 394. The last time the seven-day average was below 400 was on March 23 when it was at 387.

There were 383 COVID-19 cases confirmed positive as 71 people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals with the virus. Five people have also died from the virus Wednesday, DHS adds.

