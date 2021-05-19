Advertisement

Peloton releases software fix for recalled treadmills

Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.
Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.(Source: Peloton via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton is rolling out a software update to its treadmills that forces users to lock them when not in use.

The automatic update comes after the company recalled 125,000 treadmills earlier this month following a child’s death and 70 other reported injuries tied to the machines.

The new software includes a feature called “Tread Lock,” which requires users to enter a four-digit code before the treadmill can be used and locks the equipment after 45 seconds of inactivity outside of a class.

Owners are also allowed to return the treadmills for refunds if they like.

Those refunds are expected to cost the company $50 million, in addition to the $165 million Peloton has lost by temporarily halting new sales of the treadmills.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home

Latest News

New Glarus Area EMS kicks of $1.5 million fundraiser for upgrades
New Glarus Area EMS launches fundraiser for department upgrades
New Glarus Area EMS launches fundraiser for department upgrades
New Glarus Area EMS launches fundraiser for department upgrades
Residents say they’re avoiding walking alone and paying closer attention to their surroundings...
Neighbors on alert after woman attacked along a trail in Verona
(FILE)
Madison police investigating strong-arm robbery
HNN File Image
School District of Janesville announces summer meal program schedule