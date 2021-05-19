Advertisement

Rain Chances Remain

Crop Report
Crop Report(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High temperatures on Tuesday will vary depending on the amount of sunshine seen compared to the amount of clouds and rain. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will likely range from the upper 60s from the southwest corner of Madison to the mid 70s for places north of Madison. Tuesday afternoon will also be breezy with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm around. Tonight is also going to be very mild. Lows temperatures will only be on either side of 60 degrees. Keep in mind, the average low for this time of year is 47 degrees.

Wednesday will be a warm and mostly cloudy day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. There will be the potential for scattered rain showers and storms throughout the day.

Summer is going to arrive early this year. A large area of high pressure will become planted over the eastern half of the United States. With the winds around an area of high pressure going clockwise, southerly flow will bring in a surge of very warm and humid air. High temperatures Thursday through early next week will be in the lower to mid 80s. Dew points will be in the 60s by the end of the workweek, so it’s going to feel very humid outside.

