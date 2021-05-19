Republican lawmakers aim to end federal unemployment supplement, citing labor shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Republican lawmakers said getting Wisconsinites back to work is the goal behind a new bill they unveiled Tuesday, aimed at ending supplements to federal unemployment benefits. Lawmakers said the extra money is discouraging people from looking for jobs.

Republicans also cited a shortage of workers as one of the reasons behind the bill. Business owners said the labor shortage is real, and it has been a problem since before the pandemic, but COVID-19 added more pressure.

John Beckord, president of Forward Janesville, Inc., said large employers in Rock County are really struggling to find employees.

“The workforce shortage is approaching what they call crisis level,” Beckord explained, adding some businesses have more than 100 positions unfilled.

Beckord said companies are continuing to provide incentives, but those efforts are not attracting enough applicants.

“Plenty of companies have increased their wages not once, not twice, even three times,” he described.

On Monday, in an effort to address the shortage, Forward Janesville joined 50 chambers of commerce in calling for Governor Tony Evers and lawmakers to end the extra federal unemployment benefits.

“Perhaps there’s a rich enough incentive not to go back to work,” Beckord said.

Tuesday afternoon, Republican lawmakers by unveiling what they are calling the Workforce Recovery bill.

“We’re no longer competing with other employers, we’re no longer competing with Illinois, we’re no longer competing with Iowa, we’re competing with the couch,” said State Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green).

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are introducing a bill that would end the extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits,... Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

However, Josh Berkson, owner of Lucille’s and Merchant in Madison, said he does not think unemployment money is driving the shortage.

“Staying home for unemployment dollars, that’s really not what we’re seeing. We’re seeing people want to come back to the industry,” he explained.

Berkson said it is up to businesses like his in the restaurant industry to be competitive in terms of wages and benefits.

“We have to be able to be competing with Amazon’s warehouse now,” Berkson said.

At Lucille’s and Merchant, Berkson explained the pay structure has changed to provide higher and more equitable wages. He added they are offering other incentives.

“Our entry level into our company pays at $17 an hour, a minimum,” Berkson said.

Berkson and Beckord both agree, just ending the one benefit is not going to solve the larger problem.

“There’s no silver bullet here, there’s not one policy, there’s not one thing someone could do,” Beckord said.

Republicans said they hope to hold a hearing on the bill within the week and bring it to the floor for a vote as soon as the Assembly is back in session. They expect that to be sometime in June.

NBC15 reached out Governor Tony Evers’ office for a comment on the new bill. The governor’s communications director responded, saying Republicans’ claim that unemployment benefits discourage people from returning to work has been “repeatedly debunked.”

The statement added, “If Republicans are interested in putting this pandemic behind us, they’ll stop playing politics with our economic recovery and pass the governor’s Badger Bounceback agenda.”

