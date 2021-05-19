Advertisement

DHS explains how dozens of 12-15-year-olds already completed COVID-19 vaccine series

Marcus Morgan, 14, waits to receive his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange...
Marcus Morgan, 14, waits to receive his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A small number of COVID-19 vaccine providers in Wisconsin administered vaccines to children ages 12-15 prior to them being eligible, state health officials confirmed Wednesday.

The Department of Health Services told NBC15 that a small number of vaccine providers have vaccinated individuals outside of eligibility criteria throughout the pandemic, which is why some minors have already completed their vaccine series.

According to the agency’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 43 children ages 12-15 in the state who have completed their vaccine series, eight of which live in Dane County.

DHS added that they would be conducting outreach and training to vaccine providers as appropriate in cases where providers vaccinated people outside of eligibility guidelines.

Children ages 12-15 became eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin last Wednesday.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only brand of vaccine approved for use in children under the age of 18 and it requires two doses to be effective. After someone gets their first Pfizer vaccine, the CDC recommends that people get their second shot three weeks after their first dose to complete their vaccine series.

