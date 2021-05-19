Summer-like heat and humidity the rest of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get your A/C ready - Summer-like heat and humidity will be with us the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the 80s Friday through early next. It’s going to feel more like July than May outside. Not only will it be very warm, if not hot, it is also going to be humid. Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s, so it will likely feel uncomfortable outside.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs Madison (NBC15)

Muggy Meter Thursday - Monday (NBC15)

Keep an umbrella handy Wednesday afternoon. There will be the potential for scattered rain showers. Even though it’s not likely, a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. With the clouds and scattered rain showers, high temperatures only be in the lower to mid 70s. With dew point temperatures in the 60s, you are going to feel the humidity Wednesday afternoon.

HI-RES Future Radar Wednesday 6PM (NBC15)

Tonight will be mild and mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers. Places west of Madison towards the Mississippi River will have a better chance of rain. Overall, the best chance of rain could stay west of the area across IA and MN. Lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday will be warmer. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees. Once again, it’s going to be warm and humid. Scattered rain showers and storms will be possible on Thursday. Even though threat will remain very low, a stronger storm capable of hail and gusty winds can’t be ruled out for places west of Madison Thursday afternoon. Our western counties will be under a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather (1/5) on Thursday.

Thursday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (NBC15)

The mercury in the thermometer will really start to rise on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 80s. With all the heat and humidity around, a few rain showers and storms will be possible. The rain showers and storms that develop on Friday will likely be more isolated than scattered.

The hottest weather this week will arrive this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 80s. With the higher humidity levels, it is possible heat indices could top out near or above 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Saturday looks like it will be a dry day. Rain and storms chances could return Sunday as a slow-moving cold front starts to head our direction.

Weekend Forecast (NBC15)

The heat and humidity will continue into next week. Our rain and storm chances early next week will depend on the placement of a front that will likely hang out somewhere across the region.

Tuesday’s rainfall didn’t erase the rainfall deficit, but it did put a small dent in it. According to SKYTRACKER HD, much of south central Wisconsin recorded between 0.25″ - 0.5″ of rain. Madison officially recorded 0.24″ of rain. This brings Madison’s year-to-date rainfall total up to 6.13″. The year-to-date rainfall deficit is still over 5″.

Rainfall Update - Madison (NBC15)

