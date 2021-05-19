Advertisement

Texas governor signs law banning abortions early as 6 weeks

Gov. Abbott signs SB 8 into law. (Source: Facebook)
Gov. Abbott signs SB 8 into law. (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has become the largest state with a law that that bans abortions before many women even know they are pregnant.

The measure signed Wednesday by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott puts Texas in line with more than a dozen other states that have so-called heartbeat bills.

The measures ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, usually after six weeks.

Federal courts have mostly blocked the measures from taking effect. But the Supreme Court agreed this week to take up a Mississippi anti-abortion law and that is seen by abortion rights activists as a broader threat to women’s constitutional right to an abortion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home

Latest News

New Glarus Area EMS kicks of $1.5 million fundraiser for upgrades
New Glarus Area EMS launches fundraiser for department upgrades
New Glarus Area EMS launches fundraiser for department upgrades
New Glarus Area EMS launches fundraiser for department upgrades
Residents say they’re avoiding walking alone and paying closer attention to their surroundings...
Neighbors on alert after woman attacked along a trail in Verona
(FILE)
Madison police investigating strong-arm robbery
HNN File Image
School District of Janesville announces summer meal program schedule