Warm and Humid Conditions Through the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm temperatures and a few scattered showers are on the way for the rest of this week. Low pressure is located to the northwest over Canada this morning. It is moving very slowly eastward but it is also helping to draw warm, moist air northward through the nation’s midsection. Today will be dry for the most part, with a few showers possibly redeveloping later this afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70s. By the end of the week, even warmer temperatures will push into the state. Highs are expected in the 80s beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend. There will also be an increase in the humidity level later this week and through the weekend. Scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will possible though much of the period.

Warmer and more humid conditions are expected through the rest of the week. A few scattered showers will be possible as well. (wmtv weather)

Only light, and scattered rain is expected over the next several days. These are forecast rain totals through Friday morning. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. High 74. Wind: Southerly 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low: 63. Wind: Southerly 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers/t-storms. High 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 82.

