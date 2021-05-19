Advertisement

Willy Street Co-op East unveils robot that creates fresh meals

Dustin Skelley, Prepared Foods Category Manager at Willy Street Co-op, with Sally the Salad Robot.
Dustin Skelley, Prepared Foods Category Manager at Willy Street Co-op, with Sally the Salad Robot.(Willy Street Co-Op)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As contactless shopping becomes more prevalent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Willy Street Co-op’s East location unveiled a robot that will create made-to-order meals for shoppers.

Sally the fresh food robot will work with the store’s culinary team to create made-to-order food bowls. Sally can create thousands of meals and snacks with up to 22 ingredients.

The prepared foods category manager at Willy Street Co-op, Dustin Skelley, said the store was excited to be the first in Madison to offer Sally the Robot to its customers.

“Sally puts a new spin on making your own salad, with an extra emphasis on safety,” said Skelley. " All ingredients are bought, prepared, and stocked by Willy Street Co-op staff. Sally allows us to offer chef-curated menus featuring portion-controlled ingredients we would normally not be able to offer on a traditional salad bar.”

General manager of Chowbotics at DoorDash Penn Daniel, the company that created Sally, explained that the robot is quick and easy to use for shoppers on the go.

“They can also place their order through the Chowbotics mobile app for a contactless experience,” said Daniel. " In the era of COVID-19, Sally’s proprietary technology has become even more important as a means to not only continue, but elevate the self-serve experience.”

Piggly Wiggly in Wisconsin also uses the robot to create meals.

