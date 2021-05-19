Wisconsin Athletics updates timeline for Camp Randall Stadium renovation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletics expects the Camp Randall Stadium south end zone renovation to be completed prior to the 2022 football season, officials announced Wednesday.

The athletic department updated their timeline Wednesday for the CR Future project, saying pre-construction is underway and the majority of the work will be done by the end of the 2021 football season. This project will not affect seating for the upcoming season.

The project will develop new premium seating for fans and hospitality club seating with indoor and outdoor options. There will also be more food and beverage items, dedicated restrooms and climate-controlled amenities for Badger fans.

Wisconsin Athletics recalled that the project was initially announced in October of 2019, but construction was put on hold at the end of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loge boxes and ledge seats are completely sold out already, but the department said club seating is now available for some fans and donor groups.

