Wisconsin, FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that’s too slow

Frontier Communications
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - The Federal Trade Commission and six states, including Wisconsin, are suing Frontier Communications for not delivering the internet speeds it promised.

The company is also accused of charging customers for better, more expensive service than they actually got.

“Wisconsinites should receive the Internet service speed they’re paying for,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “When companies fail to live up to their promises, the consumer protection teams at DATCP and DOJ are available to stand up for consumers.”

In its complaint, filed Wednesday in federal court in California, the FTC said thousands of Frontier’s DSL customers have complained that the company was not delivering promised speeds.

Customers said they couldn’t use the internet service for the online activities they should have been able to.

“Whether for work, education, health care, or any other purpose, quality internet access is a necessity,” Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said. “Customers deserve to get the high-speed internet they’ve paid for.”

Frontier says the lawsuit is without merit and it will defend itself.

