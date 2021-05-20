A few storms for Friday; Warm & humid weekend ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine mixed with cloud cover on Thursday afternoon. The warmth & humidity was felt all across southern Wisconsin! All that heat will lead to isolated thunderstorms through the weekend. One or two storms on Friday could be strong to severe in a portion of the NBC15 viewing area.

Active weather remained far West of south-central Wisconsin on Thursday. Stronger storms fired up over portions of Iowa and Minnesota. While an isolated shower of thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Madison, severe weather is not expected. Lows fall into the 60s overnight with the humidity remaining.

Friday’s Storms - A Few Could be Strong

Clouds stick around for Friday with highs climbing into the upper 70s - lower 80s. An upper-level high pressure system has been drawing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Midwest. Humidity and temperatures have increased over the last couple of days as a result. That trend will continue into the weekend. Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to pop-up on Friday given instability combined with a bit of upper-level energy.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed almost all of Wisconsin under a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather. A few of the storms that pop up could produce gusty winds (upwards of 60 mph) and some hail. This activity will not be widespread and many will not see any thunderstorm activity on Friday. Nevertheless, the ingredients for a handful of marginally severe storms will be in the neighborhood. The best opportunity for a severe storm will come between 12p - 8p. Severe potential will decline after nightfall.

The Weekend/Next Week - Heat & humidity persists

Warm temperatures remain through the weekend. Highs will climb into the 80s each day. An afternoon, pop-up thunderstorm is also possible each day. Lows will hover in the 60s - meaning warm & humid nights. A frontal boundary will focus showers and perhaps a few storms late Sunday into Monday. A cold front will drop through Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing yet another round of showers and thunderstorms.

