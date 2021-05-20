Advertisement

A few storms for Friday; Warm & humid weekend ahead

Isolated storms bubble up in a plume of moisture Friday & this weekend. Temperatures climb well into the 80s over the next several days.
Isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon. One or two storms may strong - severe.
Isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon. One or two storms may strong - severe.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine mixed with cloud cover on Thursday afternoon. The warmth & humidity was felt all across southern Wisconsin! All that heat will lead to isolated thunderstorms through the weekend. One or two storms on Friday could be strong to severe in a portion of the NBC15 viewing area.

Active weather remained far West of south-central Wisconsin on Thursday. Stronger storms fired up over portions of Iowa and Minnesota. While an isolated shower of thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Madison, severe weather is not expected. Lows fall into the 60s overnight with the humidity remaining.

Friday’s Storms - A Few Could be Strong

Clouds stick around for Friday with highs climbing into the upper 70s - lower 80s. An upper-level high pressure system has been drawing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Midwest. Humidity and temperatures have increased over the last couple of days as a result. That trend will continue into the weekend. Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to pop-up on Friday given instability combined with a bit of upper-level energy.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed almost all of Wisconsin under a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather. A few of the storms that pop up could produce gusty winds (upwards of 60 mph) and some hail. This activity will not be widespread and many will not see any thunderstorm activity on Friday. Nevertheless, the ingredients for a handful of marginally severe storms will be in the neighborhood. The best opportunity for a severe storm will come between 12p - 8p. Severe potential will decline after nightfall.

The Weekend/Next Week - Heat & humidity persists

Warm temperatures remain through the weekend. Highs will climb into the 80s each day. An afternoon, pop-up thunderstorm is also possible each day. Lows will hover in the 60s - meaning warm & humid nights. A frontal boundary will focus showers and perhaps a few storms late Sunday into Monday. A cold front will drop through Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing yet another round of showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week

Latest News

Warm and humid conditions are on the way over the next week. Scattered showers and...
Continued Warm and Humid with Scattered Showers
Summer-like heat and humidity the rest of the week
Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs Madison
Summer-like heat and humidity the rest of the week
Warmer and more humid conditions are expected through the rest of the week. A few scattered...
Warm and Humid Conditions Through the Weekend