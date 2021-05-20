Blake Shelton ‘Friends and Heroes 2021′ tour coming to Milwaukee this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blake Shelton is going back on tour this fall- and included a rescheduled stop in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum.

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Bucks’ stadium announced Wednesday that the country music star will head to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 2 as part of the “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour that will feature appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell.

“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha.”

The announcement stated that rescheduled dates from Shelton’s 2020 tour will honor previously purchased tickets, including those in Milwaukee. Those who bought tickets and can no longer attend may request a refund within 30 days.

Those without tickets can buy them online.

Each tour location will follow its local and venue COVID-19 policies.

Viewers can tune into NBC15 Wednesday night at 10:35 p.m. to watch Shelton celebrate his upcoming album release of “Body Language” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

