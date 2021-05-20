Breaking the Cap: Why storms pop-up in the afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pop-up thunderstorms are quite irritating - for those trying to be outside and for those trying to forecast them. That 20% or 40% chance of storms can either show up and dump a large amount of rain in a short amount of time. And sometimes the storms just don’t materialize. So, what gives?

On a sunny summer day, puffy cumulus clouds may form in the heat of the day. Those are formed from warm air rising through a cooler atmosphere above. As the warm air cools, moisture condenses into a cloud. However, a layer of warmer air will prevent those clouds from growing any higher. We refer to this as the “cap”. You can sometimes notice the cumulus clouds are the same height because of this cap!

But when the “cap” is weaker in a spot or the warming down below is significant, those cumulus clouds can burst through the cap. The clouds have nothing to hold them back & keep growing vertically. Strong and severe storms can develop this way. Unfortunately, models do not have an easy time with figuring out this process. Often times, meteorologists can nail down an area and timeframe for when conditions will be most ripe. We have to wait until storms develop in order to track them in real-time.

