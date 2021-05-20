Chicago mayor limits 1-on-1 interviews to journalists of color

CHICAGO (AP) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the only one-on-one interviews she will do to mark two years on the job will be with journalists of color.

Tweeting and then sending a letter to members of the City Hall press corps, the Black mayor explained she’s doing so to highlight the lack of diversity in newsrooms.

Members of the press corps reacted angrily to the mayor’s announcement, with one white reporter wondering if the mayor thinks she’s racist and a Latino reporter saying he will decline his chance at an interview because he doesn’t think the mayor should decide who she talks to.

This is exactly why I'm being intentional about prioritizing media requests from POC reporters on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 19, 2021

Supporters dashed hopes

Lightfoot is also acknowledging she hasn’t accomplished much of what she hoped when she replaced former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel as mayor of the nation’s third-largest city, promising to do the job better.

Lightfoot says the pandemic and protests over police violence upended many of those plans though she is “unbelievably proud” of what her administration has done. But as she reaches the halfway point of her four-year term on Thursday,

Lightfoot faces an abundance of critics over her performance, and hundreds of people plan to protest near her home. Lightfoot says “The reality is, I’m the mayor. I’m the target.”

