Continued Warm and Humid with Scattered Showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm temperatures and a few scattered showers are on the way for the rest of this week. A cold front is located to the northwest extending from Canada into the northern Plain and the Rockies. It is moving very slowly eastward but it is also helping to draw warm, moist air northward through the nation’s midsection. We’ll see a few scattered showers early today. A break in the precipitation is then expected with possible redevelopment later this afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s today. Beginning tomorrow, even warmer temperatures and more humidity will push into the state. Highs are expected in the 80s Friday and continuing through the weekend. Scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will possible though much of the period. A few of the thunderstorms may produce small hail and gusty wind. There is a marginal threat of severe thunderstorms this evening toward the Mississippi.

Warm and humid conditions are on the way over the next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected as well. (wmtv weather)

There is a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms near the Mississippi later today. A few storms this evening could produce small hail and gusty wind to the west. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 77. Wind: Southerly 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low: 65. Wind: Southerly 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. High 85.

