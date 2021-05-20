Dane Co. Board supervisor Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County board supervisor Julie Schwellenbach died Wednesday morning in her home, the County Board announced Thursday. She was 62 years old.

“I am so grateful to have had Julie as a friend and colleague on the Dane County Board,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “The district Julie served has unique challenges and she rose to meet them every step of the way. Her measured and thoughtful approach to the issues that have faced our county in the past three years has been so appreciated. She enjoyed her work on the board so much and loved serving our shared community.”

Schwellenbach had been a supervisor on the board since 2018 and represented District 20, made up of the Towns of Bristol, Medina, Sun Prairie, York, Village of Cottage Grove Ward 13, Village of Marshall, Village of Windsor Wards 2-4, and City of Sun Prairie Ward 23, 26, 27.

She had been a member of the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee since the start of her service for the board, as well as serving on the Food Council, Environmental Council, and the Office for Equity and Inclusion – PIE Food Grant Subcommittee. She was also the founding member of the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition

County Board Supervisor Dave Ripp (District 29) said she represented her constituents with “passion and dedication.”

“Sitting next to Julie has been a pleasure and an honor,” said Ripp. “Always happy and fun to work with, I will truly miss her insight and boundless energy.”

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi expressed his condolences on Schwellenbach’s death.

“Her impact as an educator, parent, community activist and public official serve as an example to us all of how to make a meaningful and constructive difference in our world,” he said. “Her strong, dignified and quiet leadership will be missed. Her passing is a tremendous loss on many levels but mostly for her loving family. My thoughts are with them, her friends and her constituents.”

She is survived by her two children, Matt and Katie, and her spouse of over 30 years, Mike.

