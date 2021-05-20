Advertisement

Dane Co. recognized among the nation’s top green energy users

New Solar Projects at William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park and Lussier Family Heritage...
New Solar Projects at William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park and Lussier Family Heritage Center Move Dane County Closer to 100% Renewable Goal(Office of Dane County Executive Joe Parisi)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is being recognized by the nation’s top environmental agency Thursday as one of the leading green energy users in the country.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday that the county has collaborated with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Green Power Partnership. Dane County owns more solar energy systems than any other county in Wisconsin, Parisi noted, generating more than 800 kilowatts of power at 16 facilities.

“This is a huge honor, and we are proud to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” said Parisi. “Using green power cuts our operating costs while reducing our emissions. It also sends a message to others across the country that green power is an affordable, accessible choice.”

Dane Co. uses almost 21 million kilowatt-hours of green energy per year, which is enough to power 45% of the county’s facilities.

Parisi stated the county applied to join the EPA’s program after its 9-watt solar energy program at the Dane County Airport was put into effect in 2020. The airport project supplies about 40% of the renewable energy used for county operations as part of a partnership with MGE.

“The solar project at the airport created family-supporting local jobs at the height of the pandemic,” he said. “Solar jobs will continue to play a part in our local economy as more pursue clean, green energy projects and commit themselves to becoming 100% renewable.”

According to a report from the Solar Jobs Census, solar employment in Wisconsin saw a slight improvement from last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Solar jobs increased from 2,871 in 2019 to 2,910 in 2020.

