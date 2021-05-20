Advertisement

DNR marks Endangered Species Day with big rebate on specialty plates

Drivers can pick either a bald eagle or wolf plate.
Wisconsin Endangered Resources specialty license plates.
Wisconsin Endangered Resources specialty license plates.(Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources wants to make it a little easier for you to help protect the state’s endangered wildlife and show off your love for the environment. To mark National Endangered Species Day on Friday, May 21, the agency is offering a $25 rebate to drivers who order its Endangered Resources license plate.

The plates normally cost $40 for the first year, with $25 set aside for DNR and $15 going to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. After that, license plate holders will pay a $25 donation to keep the plate, all of which goes to the state’s Endangered Resources Fund.

When ordering the plates, drivers can choose between two endangered animals to have featured on them: a bald eagle or a wolf. People who already have one style can take advantage of the rebate by switching to the other version.

According to the agency, the revenue generated from these plates – combined with tax form donations and state matching funds – can provide as much as 40 percent of the funding used on endangered species conservation in some years.

“(The money) has supported the recovery of bald eagles, trumpeter swans and other species while preventing hundreds of other species from vanishing from Wisconsin,” it explained, noting that over $430,000 was raised from the sale of the license plates.

People looking to take advantage of the $25 rebate have until the end of the year. They will need to fill out the WisDot Endangered Resources License Plate Application form and download and print the rebate form, available here.

