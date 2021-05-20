Flags to fly at half-staff May 25 to honor fallen Korean War U.S. Army sergeant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, May 25 in Wisconsin to honor a U.S. Army sergeant from Wisconsin who died while serving in the Korean War.

Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #117 Thursday to order all U.S. and Wisconsin flags fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday to honor U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. Valentine.

The governor explained Valentine was assigned to the Battery B, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division and was reported Missing in Action on Dec. 6, 1950 near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was presumed deceased in 1954, Evers adds.

More than six decades later, Sgt. Valentine’s remains were found in August of 2018 and identified on March 16 of this year.

“We are honoring Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. Valentine who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country in the Korean War,” said Gov. Evers. “Now, with some semblance of closure, he will be remembered by his family and loved ones for his dedication and selflessness, and as a true hero who exemplifies the best of Wisconsin.”

Valentine will be buried with full military honors on May 25 at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Cassville.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.