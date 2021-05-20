Gov. Kim Reynolds signs bill overnight banning mask requirements

Des Moines, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds confirmed via Twitter early Thursday that Iowa is banning mask requirements in schools. The state also bans cities and counties from forcing businesses to require masks.

Reynolds posted to Twitter around 1 a.m. Thursday, confirming Republicans in the Iowa legislature voted Wednesday night. Governor Reynolds signed the bill shortly after midnight.

The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions. https://t.co/rLIBX34Ty2 — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) May 20, 2021

Reynolds tweeted, “The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions.”

The new law goes in effect immediately.

This does conflict with recent guidance from the CDC. Recently, several QCA districts voted to continue mandating masks for the remainder of the school year. The Pleasant Valley School Board voted to do so at a special meeting Tuesday night.

TV6 will keep you updated as parents and district officials respond to the sudden change in Iowa law.

