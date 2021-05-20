Advertisement

Hiker found alive after being missing for 5 days

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Rebecca Latta felt relief and gratitude when a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue helicopter spotted her brother deep down in a canyon after he had been missing for five days.

“We didn’t know for days. Not knowing is so hard,” said Latta.

The search efforts began Saturday night after George Null, 58, went for a day hike in the Mount Waterman area and never returned. For days, volunteers and authorities scoured the terrain on the ground.

During an aerial search Wednesday in Bear Canyon, the airship spotted Null waving at them near a creek, in a very remote and rugged part of the Angeles National Forest.

He was soon hoisted into the helicopter.

“The area he was located was about 2,500 feet. The mountaintop he came off of in order to get there is at approximately 8,000 feet. So, over several days, he’s made a lot of progress downstream,” said Sgt. John Gilbert.

“He gave me a huge hug. I think he’s so exhausted that I really think he doesn’t have a lot of words right now and he’s a little bit delirious after five days of wandering around in the forest,” Latta said.

Latta said her brother is an Eagle Scout and experienced hiker, but he told her he got disoriented in an area where authorities say a lot of the trails are burned out from the Bobcat Fire.

“Since then, the Forestry Service has closed these areas and recommended hikers don’t go in them so nature can heal, as well as the trails can be fixed and the signs can be repainted,” said Gilbert.

“I don’t know if he didn’t have a compass or he wasn’t using it, I’m not sure,” Latta said. “A really wonderful thing to be able to reunite with him and have that opportunity to see him again.”

