Homegrown: Building a container garden

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For people looking to try a new type of gardening, building a container garden could be a new project that is easy to tackle and can be used for a variety of plants.

The method is great for beginning gardeners or seasoned gardeners. The plants range from flowers to herbs and veggies. Container gardens can hold just one plant, or a bevy of plants, in massive standing pots or hanging from deck. The fun part of container gardening is the opportunity for creativity.

Here is what you will need to start.

The first step is finding out what you want to do with your container garden. Do you want it on a porch or in the house? Do you want it hanging or on the ground or decorating a countertop? When you know where you want your garden to go, you can get the appropriate container.

Next, get some peat soil, which will help you avoid weeds. Next, capsule fertilizer, which will slowly release each time you water your plant.

Then, you will need your plants. Creativity is the name of the game, but some pairings work better than others. Grasses are a great way to accent flowers but might not pair great with herbs or veggies. Succulents go well together, but don’t need much water, so they go poorly with flowers. Some plants thrive in the shade, while others need lots of sunlight. So when you build your container garden, make sure everything will get along.

Finally, watering. With such a variety of plants in container gardens, each one might need a different watering schedule.

“Far more new gardeners kill their plants by overwatering than under watering,” said Jung Seed president Dick Zondag. “So make sure you are checking the soil before watering.”

A good rule of thumb is to check the soil. If you stick your finger into the dirt and feel any moisture, the plants are still fine. If the dirt is dry and hard, it is time to water your container. Some will need water once a day, while others will need water twice a week. When you pick up your plants at a garden center, make sure to ask what each plant requires for water.

