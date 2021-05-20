Advertisement

It’s not a bunch of hocus pocus; Disney+ announces Hocus Pocus 2

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(KWQC) - There must be a full moon coming soon because Disney+ just announced Hocus Pocus 2 will be airing on its platform in 2022.

“Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in #HocusPocus2, coming fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus,” officials announced Thursday afternoon.

The original movie, which came out in 1993, featured Midler as Winifred, Jessica Parker as Sarah and Najimy as Mary. A boy in school is trying to fit in when he unintentionally awakes the Sanderson sisters who were executed in the 17th century.

The Sanderson sisters themselves even took to social media to announce their involvement and their excitement in the long-anticipated sequel.

