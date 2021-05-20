Madison Mayor addresses city’s last remaining homeless encampment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the City of Madison evicted homeless campers from Reindahl Park, Starkweather Park became the city’s only authorized temporary encampment. But critics in the community have called the park not viable for living.

Roughly 20 campers are staying at Starkweather Park, according to Jim O’Keefe, the city’s community development director. The entrance to the encampment is marked by a barricade along Milwaukee Street on the city’s far east side. Campers are authorized to stay there until the end of October.

“I think the important thing to understand about Starkweather is that people have been living there for years,” Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told NBC15. NBC15 approached the mayor at an unrelated press event after reaching out to her office Wednesday and not hearing back. “It was not the city’s choice to pick that as a location. People have been camping there for years. We just made it legal for them to do so temporarily during the pandemic.”

During the height of the pandemic, the city designated Reindahl Park and Starkweather Park as temporary permissible encampments, or TPEs. But the city gave the residents of Reindahl Park a deadline of May 9 to leave the property.

NBC15 asked mayor Rhodes-Conway, “Even if it was based on the observation that [homeless campers] were already living there, [are you] saying it’s ok for them to live there?”

“No,” Rhodes-Conway said, “I’m not saying it’s ok for them to live there. We want everybody to be in permanent housing, but we are acknowledging that not everybody is willing to go into permanent housing, and in the meantime we don’t want to penalize them for being in a situation where they have chosen to camp there.”

Julie Clark-Hurley, who lives at Starkweather with her dog, described the site as “wet and cold” with “lots” of ticks. She said she chose to stay outdoors over indoor shelters so that she can have privacy and her dog will have space to run.

NBC15 obtained a map of Starkweather Park from the City of Madison. Everything inside the green borders are the encampment zones. O’Keefe said the city tried to avoid some lower lying areas prone to retaining water.

The red circles represent portable restrooms and handwashing stations. The yellow represents a gravel path connecting the park to Milwaukee Street. O’Keefe said campers were told not to set up there because it is near a house, but some did anyway.

He added, “Campers were also asked not to drive into the site but, again, some ignored that request which is why the gate was installed and access limited to emergency services and some outreach workers.”

Map of homeless encampments at Starkweather Park (City of Madison)

Tuesday night, the Madison Common Council decided to postpone a vote on a resolution about Reindahl Park-- which calls to keep the park open “until a suitable alternative site is established.” The council referred the motion to multiple sub-committees within the council. Those sub-committees will study the topic before the issue returns to the Common Council for a vote.

NBC15 also reached out to Dane County Public Safety Communications. The 911 center said it received a total of 20 calls about the Reindahl encampment between January 2020 and May 2021.

