Madison on-street parking restrictions resume; parking garage cap lifted

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All of Madison’s on-street parking restrictions previously waived in response to the coronavirus pandemic will resume next month and daily rates at city-owned garages will return to their previous levels.

The Parking Division revealed the coming changes Thursday morning, explaining as more and more people return to their normal daily activities and COVID-19-related restrictions lift, traffic congestion and the demand for parking has increased.

Beginning June 1, residential parking permit restrictions will resume as well as the time limit caps. Also, posted one-hour and two-hour time limits in non-metered locations will start being enforced again. The city offers more information about its residential parking program here and maps where time limits are imposed here.

On the same day, parking rates at the city’s garages will return to $8 maximums for evenings and weekends, ending the $5 cap enacted early in the pandemic. The city had also reduced hourly rates at one point, but those had already returned to normal.

While the Parking Division does emphasize all on-street parking restrictions will be enforced again come June, the temporary restaurant will pick-up loading zones will continue for now.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.