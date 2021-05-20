Advertisement

Masks no longer required in state buildings beginning June 1

The mask requirement at the Wisconsin State Capitol and other state buildings lifts on June 1.
The mask requirement at the Wisconsin State Capitol and other state buildings lifts on June 1.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New guidance from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says people vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks in the state Capitol and most other state facilities beginning on June 1.

The updated guidance for state government follows advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that those who are fully vaccinated can go without masks and can forgo social distancing for most indoor and outdoor activities.

The new state recommendations say all unvaccinated individuals, including both state employees and members of the public, should continue to wear face coverings while in state facilities.

In the rest of Dane Co., the mask mandate is set to expire the next day when the current emergency order expires. At that point, all current requirements would slip into recommendations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week

Latest News

Wisconsin Republicans reject funding to fight homelessness
(Source: WECT)
Republicans reject body cameras for Wisconsin Capitol police
Homegrown: How to keep a container garden healthy
Homegrown: How to keep a container garden healthy
Homegrown: Making a container garden
Homegrown: Making a container garden
Name released of Madison man killed in Fitchburg wreck