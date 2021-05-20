Advertisement

Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer in 2022

According to Microsoft, Internet Explorer is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with...
According to Microsoft, Internet Explorer is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with many modern web tasks.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Microsoft is saying goodbye to its iconic web browser.

The tech giant said Internet Explorer 11 will be its final version of the software and its support for it will end next year.

The once-dominant browser debuted in 1995.

According to the company, IE is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with many modern web tasks.

Windows users will still have access to Microsoft Edge, the company’s modern browser.

Edge is based on Google’s open-source Chrome code and has gained traction in recent years.

Support for IE11 will end on June 15, 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week

Latest News

The male spent almost three months in rehabilitation at the Manatee Critical Care Center.
Jacksonville Zoo releases rehabilitated manatee
(Source: WECT)
Republicans reject body cameras for Wisconsin Capitol police
In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 photograph, a shopper pushes her basket filled with purchases...
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of...
LIVE: Biden to sign COVID-19 hate crimes measure into law
All-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning revealed at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford’s big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace all-electric Lightning