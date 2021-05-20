Advertisement

Name released of Madison man killed in Fitchburg wreck

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 25-year-old Madison man who died in an early morning wreck Monday on a Fitchburg highway.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Omar Miranda Adame was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the agency confirmed he died as a result of injuries sustained in the wreck.

The Fitchburg Police Dept. previously stated Adame had died Monday after being thrown from his vehicle when it hit a utility pole in the 2500 block of Co. Hwy. MM, around 4:40 a.m. and rolled over.

Adame was alone in his vehicle at the time of the crash. The police department initially reported its preliminary investigation indicated speed and alcohol were likely factors.

The Fitchburg Police Dept. and Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s investigation into the wreck remains ongoing.

