One dead after two-car crash on I-39 northbound near Lien Road

Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.(Wisconsin State patrol)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died Thursday evening after a crash on I-39/90/94 northbound near Lien Road in Madison.

According to an alert from Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on I-39 northbound at Lien Road. An official with Wisconsin State Patrol’s DeForest Post reports that two cars were involved.

The official confirmed that one person had died, but did not have any additional information on other injuries.

Around 6:30 p.m., Wisconsin State Patrol reported only the right lane was blocked and they estimated the incident would last for two hours. At 7:55 p.m., an alert stated that all lanes were open.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

