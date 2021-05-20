Advertisement

School District of Beloit provides 1 million meals to children since pandemic start

School District of Beloit
School District of Beloit
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit reached a major milestone Wednesday in providing its one-millionth meal to children in the community since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.

“Nutritional meals, and ready access to them is huge, not just for us as a school district but also as a community when we think about raising the next generation of leaders,” said superintendent Dr. Dan Keyser.

At the start of the pandemic, meals could be picked up at all elementary schools and Beloit Memorial High School five days per week. However, this wasn’t conducive for all families.

“We soon discovered that some families were not able to transport themselves or their children to our meal sites, so we began a home delivery service for those in need,” said Dr. Keyser. “This made our nutritional meals much more accessible to many more children.”

District officials explained they now provide seven days of breakfast and lunch for children to take home, one day per week.

Of those million meals, more than 48,000 gallons of milk, 60 pounds of fresh vegetables per family and 411,000 servings of fruit were all included among some of the items.

Meal pick-up is 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. every Wednesday. The district also has a food hotline for families to call for deliveries.

“This year has certainly taught everyone the importance of taking care of one another,” said Dr. Keyser. “We feel fortunate that we were able to help families and children through the challenges of this pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week

Latest News

Psychology experts predict relying on vaccination status honor system could result in people...
Experts predict Covid vaccination honor system could result in some masking truth
New mask rule puts honor system to the test
New mask rule puts honor system to the test
Madison Mayor addresses city’s last remaining homeless encampment
Madison Mayor addresses city’s last remaining homeless encampment
The entrance of the city-authorized homeless encampment at Starkweather Park
Madison Mayor addresses city’s last remaining homeless encampment
Over 500 Waunakee district employees received their vaccine Tuesday at a mobile vaccination...
SSM Health partners with Blain’s Supply, Inc. for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic