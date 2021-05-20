Snappers ease seating restrictions, drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Fully vaccinated fans can leave their masks in their pockets when the Beloit Snappers return home next week. The team announced Thursday that people who have gone two weeks since completing their COVID-19 vaccination series will not need to wear any face coverings for games at Pohlman Field and ABC Supply Stadium.

“We are thankful that the Stateline Region is on a path toward improved health and are grateful for the Rock County Health officials and area vaccine distribution centers for helping us get to this point,” Snappers’ president Jeff Jurgella said.

Team officials noted that the change remains in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Rock Co. Health Dept. for fully vaccinated individuals. Those who remain unvaccinated are still asked to wear a mask and the team will maintain two socially-distanced general admission sections for them to sit.

The changes also mean the team can increase the number of fans who will be allowed at games for the rest of the season. Single game tickets for June and July went on sale Thursday and those purchases are no longer being grouped into pods. Fans will be allowed to purchase how many seats they need and for whichever section they want, except for the two reserved for social distancing, the team explained.

The Snappers come home Tuesday to begin a six-game stretch against the Peoria Chiefs. Tickets for the games are available by calling 608-362-2272 or by going online to SnappersBaseball.com.

