SSM Health partners with Blain’s Supply, Inc. for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is holding a Pfizer COVID-19 clinic with Blain’s Supply, Inc. Friday in Janesville to continue their efforts to reach out to the community.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville president Eric Thornton said they were pleased to be working with the company on this outreach.

“We believe providing the COVID-19 vaccine to area residents is part of fulfilling our mission,” said Thornton.

The clinic will go from noon - 4 p.m. at Blain’s Supply, Inc., 3507 E. Racine Street. Everyone ages 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine and can register online. Walk-in appointments are also welcome, SSM Health added.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet CEO, owner and president Jane Blain Gilbertson encouraged the community to take advantage of the clinic.

“The health and safety of our neighbors in the Janesville community is very important to us,” said Blain Gilbertson. “We are so thrilled to partner with SSM Health to offer this vaccine clinic and encourage everyone to take advantage of this great opportunity.”

SSM Health has administered more than 227,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

