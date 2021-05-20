Two-fifths of Wisconsinites complete COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two-fifths of Wisconsin residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series Thursday.

The Department of Health Services reports 40.1% of residents have finished their vaccination series and 46% have received at least their first vaccine.

The gap between residents who have completed their series and received their first dose continues to narrow. Exactly one month ago, there was more than an 11 percentage point difference between these two metrics. Now, there is less than a five percentage point difference.

Dane County’s 12-15 year olds continue to make progress with COVID-19 vaccinations, as 29.8% have received their first dose. This is an increase by five percentage points from just the previous day. Just under 10% Wisconsin residents in this age group have also received their first dose.

Of the more than 4.8 million vaccines administered to residents, 63,971 doses were administered so far this week.

New COVID-19 variant cases reported

DHS has confirmed more than 2,600 cases of COVID-19 variants since the agency started testing for them.

The agency’s dashboard indicates of the 13,021 cases tested, 1,942 of the variant originally detected in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Wisconsin. There have been 43 cases of the variant first found in South Africa, 578 of the strains first detected in California and 108 cases of the variant first found in travelers from Brazil.

The variant first found in the UK is the most prevalent of the variant strains in south central Wisconsin, at more than 7% of cases tested.

Health officials confirmed 448 COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total ever reported since the start of the pandemic to 607,586.

The seven-day rolling average has continued to fall, now siting at 389 cases.

Sixty-three people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals on Thursday due to COVID-19, while DHS adds two people have died from the virus.

