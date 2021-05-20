Advertisement

UPS driver helps teen robbery victim, beaten for his sneakers

By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A UPS driver delivered much-needed help to the teenage victim of a beating and robbery on a New York street. While waiting for an ambulance, he soothed the victim, who was in fragile condition.

Christopher McCall, a UPS driver, saw a violent attack on a 17-year-old boy unfold May 7. Video of the incident shows two people in black chasing the victim down to the ground, punching and kicking him before taking off with his Nike Air Force 1s.

McCall didn’t hesitate to jump in when he saw the teen was in trouble, rushing to the victim’s side and chiding the suspects as they fled.

Christopher McCall, a UPS driver in New York, helped the 17-year-old victim of a beating and...
Christopher McCall, a UPS driver in New York, helped the 17-year-old victim of a beating and robbery.(Source: Lindsay Patwich, WCBS via CNN)

“I yelled back, ‘Really? That’s all you wanted was his sneakers?’” McCall said.

The 17-year-old victim was losing consciousness. McCall asked for others to call 911 as he helped the teen.

“He said, ‘I can’t breathe... I’m a diabetic,’” McCall said. “I was like, ‘Just stay there’... and I was telling everybody, ‘Somebody, please call an ambulance.’”

McCall used one of his packages to prop up the young man’s head, so he could get better oxygen, as seen in surveillance video. He also helped the teen, whose sugar was dropping, to eat a banana, given to him by another witness.

“I called 911. It was amazing to see New Yorkers come together rather than just walk by. He [McCall] was very heroic, jumped in and handled it like it was his own kid,” witness Lindsay Patwich said.

Detectives arrested both suspects, 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys, the next day. Officers say they are facing charges of robbery and possession of stolen property.

McCall is just thankful he was there at the right time, and he says he’s not done helping the victim, who is expected to recover.

“He was a nice-looking young man, and... he could have been dead. There was no stopping. It just looked like they didn’t have no remorse or regard for life. They would have finished him over some sneakers,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week

Latest News

John Moore says the shark came close enough he could see its razor-sharp teeth and...
‘So impressive’: Diver captures up-close encounter with massive shark
An experienced diver and photographer was free diving off the Florida coast when he came...
Massive, pregnant bull shark photographed off South Florida coast
Detectives arrested two teenagers, who are facing charges of robbery and possession of stolen...
UPS driver jumps in to help teen attacked for his sneakers on NY street
Psychology experts predict relying on vaccination status honor system could result in people...
Experts predict Covid vaccination honor system could result in some masking truth