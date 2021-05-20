Wisconsin Union Theater’s Concert Series to return with in-person performances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following a fully virtual Wisconsin Union Theater Concert Series, the team announced Thursday that its upcoming season will be open to an in-person audience for the first time since closing at the start of the pandemic.

The theater will reopen its doors Sept. 30 after being closed since March 12, 2020. The opening date marks the start of the 2021-22 Concert Series, which will be comprised of six in-person performances. Some of these performances are expected to also have a virtual option.

Wisconsin Union Theater Director Elizabeth Snodgrass said the team was excited for the reopening.

“We are looking forward to the feeling when the doors open and music once again fills Shannon Hall,” said Snodgrass. “More than ever, we treasure the opportunity to share in-person performing arts experiences with our patrons.”

The opening performance will feature chamber orchestra Sphinx Virtuosi at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Future performances include violinist Gil Shaham with Akira Eguchi on Dec. 11 and Third Coast Percussion + Movement Art on Jan. 27, 2022.

The theater will follow public health and university guidelines and noted more specific practices will be announced closer to the reopening date.

This marks 102 years of the Wisconsin Union Theater’s Concert Series.

Tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website in August.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.